'The Conners' star Michael Fishman says he tries to bring 'strength and honor' to his veteran character Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner, spoke with Fox News about why he's honored to play a veteran, why he admires how the show takes on real-life storylines, and how he hopes "The Conners" ignites many necessary family conversations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this