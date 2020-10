Ramón Núñez BLACKS LIVES MATTER RT @thedailybeast: Despite what you may have seen on the cover of the New York Post, Chelsea Handler wants you to know that her ex-boyfrien… 50 seconds ago

Michael “just voted for Biden and Harris” Ugwueke RT @ABC: Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent "wasn't serious" about supporting Pres. Trump. https://t.co/aDOvBQyyWU 2 minutes ago

It’s Why He Got Elected ⁦@chelseahandler⁩ puts Fitty “in his place”. (He’s black, she reminded him.) Handler says 50 Cent was 'screwing ar… https://t.co/TggWkoAVlR 3 minutes ago

JT Adams @chelseahandler Chelsea Handler says Andrew Cuomo ghosted her after agreeing to go out on a date You really thin… https://t.co/8Is9eEYf1H 3 minutes ago

Gunslingers for Trump🎃🎃🎃👻 Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent was 'screwing around' when he declared support for Trump, now backs Biden https://t.co/rqnrPr4P3c #FoxNews 4 minutes ago

Game Tight RT @HeronDemarco: 50 cent placed this woman on a pedestal at one point. Barely below average WW. I've seen a pattern of BM providing premiu… 7 minutes ago

bio-buddha Is @ABC supposed to be a serious news source? 🤡🤡🤡 @ABC: Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent "wasn't serious" about suppor… https://t.co/08WHL0cFnv 8 minutes ago