City Girls + Lil Baby Turn Plane Into All-Out Club In Flewed Out Music Video
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Miami rap duo City Girls have come through in a big way with their new “Flewed Out” music video premiere. The stunning visual features Atlanta rap heavyweight delivering guest vocals and getting the spotlight at the visual’s start. Packed with comedy and plenty of flashy antics, Yung Miami and JT dominate the entire video with […]
