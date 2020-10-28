Global  
 

Emma Roberts Explains Why She's Happy She's Expecting a Baby Boy

Just Jared Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Emma Roberts is opening up about her pregnancy! During a new interview, the 29-year-old Scream Queens actress – who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund – explained why she’s happy she’s having a baby boy and not a baby girl. “I’ve been trying to not buy a ton of stuff because I [...]
News video: Emma Roberts’ baby boy's birth will be a beautiful end to a gloomy 2020

Emma Roberts’ baby boy's birth will be a beautiful end to a gloomy 2020 00:50

 Emma Roberts is glad her pregnancy has become a distraction from the doom and gloom of 2020 as she prepares to become a first-time mum.

Emma Roberts' Mom Claims Actress Owes Her Apology Despite Her Accidental Pregnancy Revelation

 The 'Scream Queens' actress, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, reveals Kelly Cunningham's reaction to being blocked on social media by...
AceShowbiz


