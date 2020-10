Mira Nair on Irrfan Khan: Wanted him to play Nawab of Baitar Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

In one of the most beautiful scenes of Mira Nair's The Namesake (2006), Irrfan's Ashoke Ganguli stands by the sea and tells son Gogol, "You and I made this journey to a place from where there was nowhere left to go." Even six months after the actor's demise, his fans around the globe have yet to come to terms with his loss.

