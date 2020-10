Chris Cuomo Calls Out Miles Taylor for Denying He Was ‘Anonymous’ to Anderson Cooper: ‘Why Should CNN Keep You on the Payroll After Lying?’ Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chris Cuomo calls out Miles Taylor for denying he was 'Anonymous' to Anderson Cooper: 'Why should CNN keep You on the payroll after lying like that?' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published 7 hours ago ‘Anonymous’ Unmasked! 01:29 Miles Taylor has been identified as the author of a notorious anonymous op-ed in The New York Times in 2018 that claimed they were part of a secret “resistance” inside the Trump administration. You Might Like

Tweets about this debivice RT @Mediaite: Chris Cuomo Calls Out Miles Taylor for Denying He Was 'Anonymous' to Anderson Cooper: 'Why Should CNN Keep You on the Payroll… 4 minutes ago Jake RT @NewsPolitics: Chris Cuomo Calls Out Miles Taylor for Denying He Was 'Anonymous' to Anderson Cooper: 'Why Should CNN Keep You on the Pay… 47 minutes ago Jon Nicosia Chris Cuomo Calls Out Miles Taylor for Denying He Was 'Anonymous' to Anderson Cooper: 'Why Should CNN Keep You on t… https://t.co/XDl4N1elJv 54 minutes ago Mediaite Chris Cuomo Calls Out Miles Taylor for Denying He Was 'Anonymous' to Anderson Cooper: 'Why Should CNN Keep You on t… https://t.co/xBUG8kimbY 54 minutes ago