Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49; Ex-Husband Mark Steines Shares Touching Message Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Leanza Cornett has unfortunately passed away at the young age of 49. The Miss America Organization revealed the somber news of Leanza, who was crowned Miss America in 1993. β€œLeanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you,” the [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

