You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tucker Carlson Gets Fact-Checked



Tucker Carlson did not respond well when Facebook and Instagram said the Fox News host’s interview contained false information about the coronavirus. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:29 Published on September 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources Tucker Carlson: Tony Bobulinski is about to tell us what he knows about Joe and Hunter Biden On Tuesday night, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" will have an extensive interview with a man called Tony Bobulinksi.

Upworthy 2 days ago





Tweets about this Doris Ramirez Tucker Carlson Tonight Tops Monster Number in Tuesday Ratings with Tony Bobulinski Interview https://t.co/3MmZ5ejW93 15 minutes ago Angelbabies7. RT @Mediaite: 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'Tops Monster Number in Tuesday Ratings with Tony Bobulinski Interview; Fox News Dominates Across A25… 23 minutes ago Mediaite 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'Tops Monster Number in Tuesday Ratings with Tony Bobulinski Interview; Fox News Dominates A… https://t.co/Cq3akPWIYj 44 minutes ago