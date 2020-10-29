Global  
 

Jennifer Garner Reveals Which Co-Star Stopped Her From Quitting 'Dallas Buyers Club'

Just Jared Thursday, 29 October 2020
Jennifer Garner is looking back on her role in Dallas Buyers Club. During a new interview with Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan, the 48-year-old actress revealed that she was very close to quitting the movie. Jennifer explained that she had just given birth to her son Samuel, now 8, when her agent encouraged her [...]
