Khloe Kardashian shares she is COVID-19 positive

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has come out and spoken about testing positive for Covid-19. She confirmed being infected by the coronavirus in a recorded clip from isolation.

"Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days," she said in the...
