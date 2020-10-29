Crowded House Return With 'Whatever You Want' Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Mac DeMarco takes the lead in the new video...



*Crowded House* have shared their new single 'Whatever You Want'.



The band - dominated by the Finn brothers - enjoyed a hugely successful first run, before splintering in acrimonious circumstances.



Slowly piecing themselves back together, Crowded House release their first single in a decade just a few hours ago.



Out now, 'Whatever You Want' is a chiming slice of classic-leaning guitar pop, with a slight overtone of Beatles-esque bubblegum.



Mac DeMarco takes the lead in the video, which opens with Mac alone on a couch, deeply hungover.



Snippets of the night before come back to him, but his post-booze paranoia is placated by the soothing comments of inanimate objects.



Nina Ljeti directs the clip, which you can watch below.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Mac DeMarco takes the lead in the new video...*Crowded House* have shared their new single 'Whatever You Want'.The band - dominated by the Finn brothers - enjoyed a hugely successful first run, before splintering in acrimonious circumstances.Slowly piecing themselves back together, Crowded House release their first single in a decade just a few hours ago.Out now, 'Whatever You Want' is a chiming slice of classic-leaning guitar pop, with a slight overtone of Beatles-esque bubblegum.Mac DeMarco takes the lead in the video, which opens with Mac alone on a couch, deeply hungover.Snippets of the night before come back to him, but his post-booze paranoia is placated by the soothing comments of inanimate objects.Nina Ljeti directs the clip, which you can watch below.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

