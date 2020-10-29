Hayley Williams Re-Affirms Paramore's Commitment To LGBT+ Community Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"You are loved..."



*Hayley Williams* has re-affirmed *Paramore's* commitment to the LGBT+ community.



The move comes after remarks made by former member Josh Farro went viral, in which he labelled homosexuality "a perversion".



The musician left Paramore some time ago, and Hayley Williams has intimated that one of the reasons for his departure was his bigoted beliefs.



Placing a statement online, the singer said that nobody in Paramore condones "religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless."



Continuing, she said: "If that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore."



Find her comments below.







and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore.



to paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved.



— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) October 28, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

"You are loved..."*Hayley Williams* has re-affirmed *Paramore's* commitment to the LGBT+ community.The move comes after remarks made by former member Josh Farro went viral, in which he labelled homosexuality "a perversion".The musician left Paramore some time ago, and Hayley Williams has intimated that one of the reasons for his departure was his bigoted beliefs.Placing a statement online, the singer said that nobody in Paramore condones "religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless."Continuing, she said: "If that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore."Find her comments below.and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore.to paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved.— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) October 28, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

