Mogwai Return To Save 2020 Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

New album 'As The Love Continues' announced...



*Mogwai* have laid out plans for new album 'As The Love Continues'.



The Scottish post-rock band have been busy in the studio, working on a brand new full length project.



A few moments ago Mary Anne Hobbs confirmed their return on 6Music, with guitarist Stuart Braithwaite offering a short introduction to their latest opus.



Out on February 19th, it was initially due to be recorded in America, before the pandemic intervened.



So, Mogwai worked from a studio in Worcestershire, with producer Dave Fridmann intervening on Zoom.



New song 'Dry Fantasy' is online now, and it's an excellent return - measured, and outright beautiful in places, it's a wonderful piece of music.



Vaj Power directs the video, and you can check it out below.



'As The Love Continues' arrives on February 10th, order it *HERE.*



