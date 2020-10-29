WATCH: Jim Acosta Posts Video of Maskless Trump Fans Jeering Him, Chanting ‘CNN Sucks!’ as He Puts on Covid Mask
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
CNN's Jim Acosta posted disturbing video of a maskless Trump throng jeering him as he put on a Covid mask to do a live shot, chanting "CNN Sucks!" and other indecipherable screams.
