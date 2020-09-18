Demon’s Souls on PS5: Here’s what’s changing

Top 20 Video Game Bosses Who Kill You No Matter What



These video game bosses are not going away quietly. For this list, we’ll be looking at those boss battles that really stack the odds against the player. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 20:54 Published 3 weeks ago

Top 10 Hardest Soulsborne Bosses



The "Soulsborne" series is known for its hard bosses, but these are the toughest of the tough! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most difficult bosses from all the “Souls” games, including.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:48 Published 3 weeks ago