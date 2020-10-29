|
Who Is Noel Casler? Former “Celebrity Apprentice” Staffer Reveals Allegations about Donald Trump
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Noel Casler arrived on public consciousness when he made explosive revelations of pre-presidency Donald Trump in his stand-up act. Casler is a former staffer on Celebrity Apprentice and Trump-operated beauty pageants. And he alleged that Trump used drugs and behaved inappropriately with girls. Casler continues to take on President Trump and his supporters on social […]
|
|
|
|
