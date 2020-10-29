Global  
 

Who Is Noel Casler? Former "Celebrity Apprentice" Staffer Reveals Allegations about Donald Trump

Earn The Necklace Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Noel Casler arrived on public consciousness when he made explosive revelations of pre-presidency Donald Trump in his stand-up act. Casler is a former staffer on Celebrity Apprentice and Trump-operated beauty pageants. And he alleged that Trump used drugs and behaved inappropriately with girls. Casler continues to take on President Trump and his supporters on social […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump in profile

Donald Trump in profile 00:57

 Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be...

