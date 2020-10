Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations The nominees for the 54th annual County Music Association Awards were announced on Tuesday. Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six. The two..

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert Up For CMA Entertainer of the Year



For the first time in four decades, two solo female country artists are up for CMA Entertainer of the Year. Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert will be vying for the night's highest honour alongside.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:06 Published on September 1, 2020