John Lydon defends Trump's attacks on mainstream press: 'More power to him'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
John Lydon's fascination with competing viewpoints is on display in his new book, “I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right,” whose title is a lyric taken from Public Image Limited’s best known song, “Rise.”
John Lydon is voting for Donald Trump because he’s 'the only sensible choice' [Video]

John Lydon is voting for Donald Trump because he’s 'the only sensible choice'

Punk rock legend John Lydon has revealed he will definitely be voting for Donald Trump because he doesn't believe Joe Biden has what it takes to be in charge at the White House.

