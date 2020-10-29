Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florence Pugh & Scarlett Johansson Discuss Their 'Instant Sisterly Bonding'

Just Jared Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson are opening up about their roles, as well as their friendship. The Black Widow actresses spoke out in an interview together for Marie Claire. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Florence Pugh Here’s what they had to say… Scarlett, on Black Widow: “I don’t want to candy-coat anything because [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in new Bride of Frankenstein drama [Video]

Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in new Bride of Frankenstein drama

Scarlett Johansson has signed up to produce and star in a new sci-fi drama that focuses on the story of the Bride of Frankenstein.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Scarlett Johansson to star in Bride Movie [Video]

Scarlett Johansson to star in Bride Movie

Scarlett Johansson is to produce and star in 'Bride', a "genre-bending" telling of the classic 'Bride of Frankenstein' story.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this