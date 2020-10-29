‘Songbird’ movie trailer about pandemic ‘COVID-23’ slammed by critics: ‘Cashing in on human suffering’

KJ Apa and producer Michael Bay are stirring up some controversy with the release of the trailer for their pandemic-inspired film "Songbird", with critics calling it "tone-deaf" and "insensitive." Plus, more of our daily download, including Kanye West's special - yet haunting - 40th birthday present...
