Aly & AJ Performing "Potential Breakup Song" on TikTok Is Peak Nostalgia
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () This is potentially the most nostalgic TikTok ever! On Oct. 29, pop duo Aly & AJ, aka sisters Alyson Michalka and Amanda Michalka, finally got in on the TikTok moment surrounding...
Kids and young adults have been going viral on TikTok for dancing around for years now. Now, it’s the moms’ time to shine.During a parents’ weekend at their university in Illinois, Mia Gillespie and her friends decided to record their momslip-syncing to “Potential Breakup Song” by Aly and...