Aly & AJ Performing "Potential Breakup Song" on TikTok Is Peak Nostalgia

E! Online Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
This is potentially the most nostalgic TikTok ever! On Oct. 29, pop duo Aly & AJ, aka sisters Alyson Michalka and Amanda Michalka, finally got in on the TikTok moment surrounding...
News video: Moms lip-sync to 'Potential Breakup Song' in viral TikTok

Moms lip-sync to 'Potential Breakup Song' in viral TikTok 00:54

 Kids and young adults have been going viral on TikTok for dancing around for years now. Now, it’s the moms’ time to shine.During a parents’ weekend at their university in Illinois, Mia Gillespie and her friends decided to record their momslip-syncing to “Potential Breakup Song” by Aly and...

