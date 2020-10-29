Brad Pitt & Nicole Poturalski Haven't Seen Each Other in Months, Source Calls Relationship a 'Fling' Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

A source is speaking out about Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski, calling their romance a “fling” and not a full-fledged relationship after rumors they have gone their separate ways. “Brad hasn’t seen Nicole since August. It was never a relationship,” a source told People. The pair were first linked in August after they [...] 👓 View full article

