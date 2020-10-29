Global  
 

Brad Pitt & Nicole Poturalski Haven't Seen Each Other in Months, Source Calls Relationship a 'Fling'

Thursday, 29 October 2020
A source is speaking out about Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski, calling their romance a “fling” and not a full-fledged relationship after rumors they have gone their separate ways. “Brad hasn’t seen Nicole since August. It was never a relationship,” a source told People. The pair were first linked in August after they [...]
