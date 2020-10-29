Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapper Freeway Lost Son in Car Crash, Days After Sending Support to Ex-Bandmate Who Mourned Own Son

AceShowbiz Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Sad news comes from the State Property families in Philadelphia as two of their former members are mourning the tragic deaths of their sons who both died in tragic car accidents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Customers escaped death after a car ploughed through a busy cafe [Video]

Customers escaped death after a car ploughed through a busy cafe

Customers escaped death by inches after a runaway car ploughed through the front of a busy cafe while they were eating breakfast.Ricky Garrett, 67, and his family had just moved to a warmer table when..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Guy Pranks Dad by Installing Kill Switch in Car and Abruptly Stopping it [Video]

Guy Pranks Dad by Installing Kill Switch in Car and Abruptly Stopping it

This dad had started using his son's car a lot so he decided to prank him for it. He secretly got a kill switch installed in his car and abruptly stopped it when his dad was driving down to the gym and..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:59Published
JOE BIDEN COMEBACK KING Movie [Video]

JOE BIDEN COMEBACK KING Movie

JOE BIDEN COMEBACK KING Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: As the son of a used car salesman, Joseph Robinette Biden never lost sight of his blue-collar roots. The connection has carried on throughout a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this