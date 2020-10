Awkwafina & Sandra Oh to Star in Netflix Comedy Together! Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are teaming up for a Netflix comedy, and the premise of the movie sounds so funny! Deadline reports that the movie is about a “lonely recluse whose life is upended when her train wreck of a sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream: to be [...] 👓 View full article

