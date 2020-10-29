Global  
 

Reese Witherspoon Wears a Face Shield While Arriving to Film 'The Morning Show' in LA

Just Jared Thursday, 29 October 2020
Reese Witherspoon is ready to go to work. The 44-year-old Big Little Lies actress was spotted arriving on the set of The Morning Show to rehearse scenes before filming on Wednesday (October 28) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon Reese was seen wearing a large face shield amid the [...]
Reese Witherspoon could go into politics 00:47

 Reese Witherspoon wouldn’t rule out a career in politics, as she doesn't know what her thoughts on running for office will be when she's older.

