Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Laura Benanti has been added to the major lineup of actors on Gossip Girl! The Tony-winning actress has landed a role opposite previously announced stars Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, and more, Deadline reveals. Details on the show have been kept very under wraps, and very little is known about the upcoming reboot, [...]