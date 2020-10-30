|
Liam Payne & Dixie D'Amelio Team Up For New Christmas Song 'Naughty List' - Listen!
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Liam Payne has released his brand new Christmas track, “Naughty List“! The 27-year-old teamed up with rising singer and TikToker Dixie D’Amelio for the song. “#NaughtyList featuring @dixiedamelio is OUT NOW! It feels good to share new music with you after so long, especially something fun after the crazy year we’ve all had!” Liam shared [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this