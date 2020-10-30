Global  
 

Liam Payne & Dixie D'Amelio Team Up For New Christmas Song 'Naughty List' - Listen!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Liam Payne has released his brand new Christmas track, “Naughty List“! The 27-year-old teamed up with rising singer and TikToker Dixie D’Amelio for the song. “#NaughtyList featuring @dixiedamelio is OUT NOW! It feels good to share new music with you after so long, especially something fun after the crazy year we’ve all had!” Liam shared [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Liam Payne releasing Christmas single this week

Liam Payne releasing Christmas single this week 00:46

 Liam Payne has an early Christmas present for fans - a single called 'Naughty List', which he will release later this week.

Liam Payne Says Detective Fans Ruined His Big Dixie D'Amelio Announcement

 It's official – Liam Payne and Dixie D'Amelio collaborated on a new Christmas song! The 27-year-old announced his new track "Naughty List" and fans...
