Donald Trump Jr. Claims Coronavirus Numbers Are 'Almost Nothing' on Day of Most New Cases in U.S.

briggette baust hair RT @JustJared: Donald Trump Jr. is being called out tonight for saying coronavirus numbers are "almost nothing" now... on the same day that… 27 minutes ago JustJared.com Donald Trump Jr. is being called out tonight for saying coronavirus numbers are "almost nothing" now... on the same… https://t.co/7q1ExTnBah 1 hour ago ingrid kirschbaum RT @alik0760: — Don Jr. lies that U.S. coronavirus death numbers are down to "almost nothing." FACT: 228,636 deaths and counting: In this c… 1 hour ago Erin Ann RT @MSNBC: “The bottom line is Donald Trump is the worst possible president, the worst possible person, to try to lead us through this pand… 1 hour ago GlobalCitizenDrFAME RT @70Formula: Seven of Donald Trump's most misleading coronavirus claims https://t.co/nEcoXVaIug 2 hours ago Alik — Don Jr. lies that U.S. coronavirus death numbers are down to "almost nothing." FACT: 228,636 deaths and counting:… https://t.co/debOnRGdeJ 2 hours ago B..T... 😎 Seven of Donald Trump's most misleading coronavirus claims https://t.co/nEcoXVaIug 2 hours ago Michelle Trump claims US is 'rounding the corner' as coronavirus death toll nears 200,000 – as it happened https://t.co/YZDPWiHRWE 3 hours ago