Donald Trump Jr. Claims Coronavirus Numbers Are 'Almost Nothing' on Day of Most New Cases in U.S.

Just Jared Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr. is being called out tonight for the lies he was spewing on Fox News. During an appearance on Laura Ingraham‘s show on the network, the president’s son claimed that coronavirus numbers are “almost nothing,” even though today was the highest single day of new infections since the pandemic began. CNN reports that [...]
 Maryland's coronavirus numbers shot up overnight. The state's department of health reported 962 new cases in the last 24 hours.

