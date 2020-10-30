Global  
 

WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Urges Trump Supporters to Get Out and Vote For Him: But ‘Wear the Mask…Don’t Make Yourself Sick to Prove a Point’

Mediaite Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
CNN's Chris Cuomo urged President Donald Trump's supporters to go vote for him — but to wear a mask and not "make yourself sick to make a point."
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Trump Supporters Gather In Butler County

Trump Supporters Gather In Butler County 01:34

 Supporters of President Donald Trump from Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Ohio all lined up early on Saturday morning, hours before his rally that night. KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with some of them as to why they got to Butler so early.

