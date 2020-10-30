Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariana Grande's Song '34+35' Has Some Raunchy Lyrics & Her Fans Have Lots of Thoughts - Read Reactions!

Just Jared Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Ariana Grande is back with new music and her new song “34+35″ is the one that everyone can’t stop talking about! It appears that Ariana has already chosen this track as the second single off the album Positions and she has dropped a lyric video for the song. The song might be Ariana‘s most sexual [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ariana Grande fires back at songwriter over 7 Rings rip-off allegations

Ariana Grande fires back at songwriter over 7 Rings rip-off allegations 00:45

 Ariana Grande has slammed a little-known songwriter for alleging she ripped off his song for her 7 Rings hit.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BTS Watches Fan Covers On YouTube [Video]

BTS Watches Fan Covers On YouTube

On this episode of "You Sang My Song," K-pop megastars BTS watch YouTube fan covers of their songs "Dynamite," "Black Swan," "Idol," "Boy With Luv," and "Fake Love." Find out which fans impress them..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 10:23Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard News [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged, Ariana Grande teases some major album covers and celebrities speak out on the Supreme Court.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:17Published
Ariana Grande Unveils Different Version for Upcoming Album 'Positions' | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Unveils Different Version for Upcoming Album 'Positions' | Billboard News

Ariana Grande showed off the three different versions of her 'Positions' album cover on Tuesday morning (Oct. 27), with glamorous images shot by director Dave Meyers.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this

lobsangwbu

Norman Rockwell 🍦 This song makes me want to make up with my toxic EX… 34+35 by Ariana Grande https://t.co/VBpW1DWDay 4 minutes ago

politikalywrong

☪️🇿🇦save the planet please🐬 This woman ariana grande really released a song named 34+35 I am deceased 😂 7 minutes ago

aspanmartin

aspanmartin Watermelon sugar is about oral sex, Ariana Grande made a song called 34+35, 34+35= 69; 69 is OralSex squared. So Wa… https://t.co/smDwvD9d0y 15 minutes ago

HJarque

hannah jane ariana grande's 34+35 song made me...... https://t.co/iYnmBoR3WX 20 minutes ago

nataniahuckabay

𝓃𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓃𝒾𝒶 did ariana grande seriously name a song “34+35” 21 minutes ago

ZachGotFanz

Zach My new favorite song!!!! #NowPlaying "34+35" by Ariana Grande on @TIDAL https://t.co/Vsq4NGv9gs 27 minutes ago

dddiavolaaaa_el

ᴮᴱ•∆el°⟭⟬⁷🐳| is stuDYING ariana grande's 34+35 fav song 28 minutes ago

idliketomeanit

jc POSTIONS OUT NOW 🤍 RT @sixtythirtymilf: POV is so good***😳 Positions leak album leaked snippet ariana grande song leaks snippet leaked ag6 position albums… 29 minutes ago