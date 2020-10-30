Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scarlett Johansson weds comedian Colin Jost in private ceremony

Mid-Day Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has tied the knot with comedian Colin Jost in a private ceremony. The news was confirmed on Instagram by the charity Meals on Wheels. The newly-wed couple supports the group's initiative to aid the elderly during the Covid pandemic. "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot 00:32

 Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot over the weekend. The actress and "SNL" star said "I do" "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones. According to CNN, Johansson and Jost's wedding adhered to COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. This is Jost's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost use Meals on Wheels' Instagram to break wedding news [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost use Meals on Wheels' Instagram to break wedding news

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot last weekend. They announced their marriage using the Meals on Wheels Instagram page.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Got Secretly Married [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Got Secretly Married

"Jost Married."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:55Published
'Jost Married!' Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony [Video]

'Jost Married!' Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot after getting in engaged in May 2019

Credit: People     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

'Black Widow' actor Scarlett Johansson ties knot with SNL star Colin Jost in intimate ceremony

 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, a writer and comedian on television sketch show "Saturday Night Live," started dating about three years ago and got engaged in...
DNA

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tie the knot

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tie the knot Actors Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. The...
WorldNews

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Are Married & You Can Help Fulfill Their Wedding Wish!

 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married! Meals on Wheels broke the news, announcing that the couple’s wish to to support the organization...
Just Jared


Tweets about this