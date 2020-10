You Might Like

Related news from verified sources See photo: Kajal Aggarwal, beau Gautam Kitchlu are setting up their new house Barely a week ahead of their wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and entrepreneur fiancé Gautam Kitchlu are also doing up their new home, where they will be moving in after...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



Kajal Aggarwal treats fans with first photo posing with beau Gautam Kitchlu ahead of their wedding Kajal Aggarwal has officially posted a picture with fiance Gautam Kitchlu for the first time before her wedding

DNA 5 days ago



Kajal sizzles in a hot pre-wedding gharara South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with beau, Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun....

IndiaTimes 2 days ago





Tweets about this