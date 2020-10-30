Ashnikko Shares Blood-Splattered 'Halloweenie III' Video Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Tis the season for scares...



Alt-pop rebel *Ashnikko* has shared her new single 'Halloweenie III'.



Hallowe'en has turned into something of a thrill season for the explosive talent, who has created a tradition of sharing new material on or around October 31st.



New single 'Halloweenie III: Seven Days' is out now, and it's accompanied by a gruesome, blood-splattering video.



Says Ashnikko: “I will continue my annual tradition of writing sexual Halloween songs until I’m about 85 or so. Halloween is everything!”



The treat for fans comes as Ashnikko reveals a cruel trick - her 'DEMIDEVIL' mixtape has been postponed to 2021.



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Tis the season for scares...Alt-pop rebel *Ashnikko* has shared her new single 'Halloweenie III'.Hallowe'en has turned into something of a thrill season for the explosive talent, who has created a tradition of sharing new material on or around October 31st.New single 'Halloweenie III: Seven Days' is out now, and it's accompanied by a gruesome, blood-splattering video.Says Ashnikko: “I will continue my annual tradition of writing sexual Halloween songs until I’m about 85 or so. Halloween is everything!”The treat for fans comes as Ashnikko reveals a cruel trick - her 'DEMIDEVIL' mixtape has been postponed to 2021.Tune in now.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

