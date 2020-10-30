|
Madame Tussauds Throws Donald Trump Wax Figure In Garbage: 'Dump Trump'
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The shade from Madame Tussauds is real this morning! The wax museum in Berlin, Germany put their Donald Trump wax figure in the garbage on Friday (October 30) ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Election. The iconic museum that features wax figures of thousands of celebrities put the current president’s figure in a dumpster that [...]
