|
|
JUST IN: Details of Joint Joe Biden-Barack Obama Rallies on Saturday
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak at rallies in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Halloween, Saturday.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
Obama joins Biden on campaign trail 02:23
Barack Obama and Joe Biden were determined not to neglect the key swing state of Michigan, which Democrats lost in 2016.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|