JUST IN: Details of Joint Joe Biden-Barack Obama Rallies on Saturday

Friday, 30 October 2020
JUST IN: Details of Joint Joe Biden-Barack Obama Rallies on SaturdayFormer President Barack Obama and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak at rallies in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Halloween, Saturday.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Obama joins Biden on campaign trail

Obama joins Biden on campaign trail 02:23

 Barack Obama and Joe Biden were determined not to neglect the key swing state of Michigan, which Democrats lost in 2016.

