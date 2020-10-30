Global  
 

Don Lemon Says He Had To Get Rid of Trump-Supporting Friends: 'They're Too Far Gone'

Mediaite Friday, 30 October 2020
CNN anchor Don Lemon revealed that he "had to get rid of a lot" of Republican friends of his who supported President Donald Trump because of their opinions on the coronavirus, calling them "too far gone" and similar to "addicts."
Don Lemon Says He Cut Out A Lot Of Friends In His Life Who Are Trump Supporters: 'They Have To Hit Rock Bottom Like An Addict'

 'They have to want to know the truth'
Daily Caller


