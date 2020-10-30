Don Lemon Says He Had To Get Rid of Trump-Supporting Friends: ‘They’re Too Far Gone’
Friday, 30 October 2020 () CNN anchor Don Lemon revealed that he "had to get rid of a lot" of Republican friends of his who supported President Donald Trump because of their opinions on the coronavirus, calling them "too far gone" and similar to "addicts."
