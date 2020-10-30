Global  
 

Hailey Bieber Says Justin Bieber Isn't Too Picky About What She Wears

Just Jared Jr Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Hailey Bieber is sharing her style in a new video! The 23-year-old model showed off what she wears in a week with Vogue. During the video, Hailey shared what her hubby Justin Bieber thinks about what she wears. “I wouldn’t say husband is too overly picky about anything I wear, I think he just feels [...]
