King Von Rips Akon Over Tekashi 6ix9ine Relationship
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Chicago rapper King Von isn’t giving anybody a pass for associating with a snitch. Von made that crystal clear when he said he’ll “never forgive” Akon for doing a song with Tekashi 6ix9ine after Tek infamously cooperated with authorities. King Von Disses Akon Since getting out of jail, Tekashi isn’t as hot as he used […]
