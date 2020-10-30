Global  
 

King Von Rips Akon Over Tekashi 6ix9ine Relationship

SOHH Friday, 30 October 2020
King Von Rips Akon Over Tekashi 6ix9ine RelationshipChicago rapper King Von isn’t giving anybody a pass for associating with a snitch. Von made that crystal clear when he said he’ll “never forgive” Akon for doing a song with Tekashi 6ix9ine after Tek infamously cooperated with authorities. King Von Disses Akon Since getting out of jail, Tekashi isn’t as hot as he used […]
