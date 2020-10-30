Global  
 

Paris Jackson Gets Her Heart Pulled Out In Haunting 'Let Down' Music Video

Just Jared Friday, 30 October 2020
Paris Jackson struggles with her demons in the music video for her brand new song, “Let Down”. The 22-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson made her solo music debut after splitting from longtime boyfriend Gabriel Glenn earlier this year. The two had made up the group, The Soundflowers. “I feel so many emotions,” Paris [...]
 Paris Jackson has followed in the footsteps of her late father Michael Jackson by dropping a solo single, 'Let Down', ahead of the release of her debut solo album 'Wilted' next month.

