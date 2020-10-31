Jodie Turner-Smith Set To Play King Henry VIII's Second Wife Anne Boleyn In New Series
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Jodie Turner-Smith will be putting on a crown for her next role as Anne Boleyn. Deadline is reporting that the 34-year-old Queen & Slim star will walk in the shoes of King Henry VIII‘s second wife, who became mom to the future Queen Elizabeth I. The three-part drama series, set to air on Channel 5, [...]
