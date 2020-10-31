Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jodie Turner-Smith Set To Play King Henry VIII's Second Wife Anne Boleyn In New Series

Just Jared Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Jodie Turner-Smith will be putting on a crown for her next role as Anne Boleyn. Deadline is reporting that the 34-year-old Queen & Slim star will walk in the shoes of King Henry VIII‘s second wife, who became mom to the future Queen Elizabeth I. The three-part drama series, set to air on Channel 5, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Footage documents the gruelling recovery of a man nearly killed by Covid-19 [Video]

Footage documents the gruelling recovery of a man nearly killed by Covid-19

The gruelling recovery of a man nearly killed by Covid-19 nearly FIVE MONTHS after he got the disease has been recorded in a series of remarkable behind the scenes photos.Superfit builder Stephen..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate second wedding anniversary with romantic picnic [Video]

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate second wedding anniversary with romantic picnic

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their second wedding anniversary by enjoying a romantic picnic on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star [Video]

'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star

From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone. The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this