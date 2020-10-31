Global  
 

Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West revealed that her rapper husband Kanye West has gifted her a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Snr.

Kim's father Robert, a lawyer, passed away in 2003, two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer, reports mirror.co.uk.

Kim posted the hologram on Twitter and wrote:...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian West gifted hologram of her late father by husband Kanye

Kim Kardashian West gifted hologram of her late father by husband Kanye 00:46

 Kim Kardashian West gifted hologram of her late father by husband Kanye

