U2's Adam Clayton Credits Michael Hutchence's Death for Inspiring Him to Clean Up His Act

AceShowbiz Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Revealing that 'All That You Can't Leave Behind' was the first album he recorded sober, the rock band's bassist admits he did not realize how alone and how vulnerable the INXS co-founder was.
