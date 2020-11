What Could Go Wrong? FiveThirtyEight Now Makes Joe Biden a Whopping 90 Percent Favorite Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Noted polling authority FiveThirtyEight has now upped the chances of Joe Biden winning the Noted polling authority FiveThirtyEight has now upped the chances of Joe Biden winning the presidential election to 90% over his political foe, President Donald Trump. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this