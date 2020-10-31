Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the movie The Untouchables. He also won three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards in his career spanning...
James Bond GOLDFINGER Movie (1964) - Clip - Q introduces Bond to his DB5 - Desmond Llewelyn, who played Q in 17 Bond films, was born on this day in 1914. In this classic scene from GOLDFINGER (1964) Q..
earthrise BBC News - From Bond to beyond, Sir Sean Connery's obituary
https://t.co/Ci76LDOZhp 26 seconds ago
Liam Penn RIP Sir Sean Connery. An actor who defined so much of my childhood, from Bond to Indiana, Dragonheart, The Rock and beyond. True Knight. 8 minutes ago
confessionsofaBlkGrl💙 RT @wainbrave: Sean Connery played a great James Bond, sure but my favorite role of his was Ramirez from The Highlander. “You're at one wit… 19 minutes ago
Nidin 2020 goes from worst to beyond unimaginable. Grew up watching Sean Connery as James Bond. Was watching Raiders only… https://t.co/CjofnmX3pV 33 minutes ago
Evan McKenzie From the stage, to the screen, to Bond and beyond. Sir Sean Connery was to definition of gentlemanliness and cool.… https://t.co/3eG6Wn3ozE 51 minutes ago
Nate B. RT @TheSpaceshipper: Beyond space fiction: The Wind and the Lion, The Man Who Would Be King, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Untouc… 58 minutes ago
Jon Richter Sean Connery played a great James Bond, sure but my favorite role of his was Ramirez from The Highlander. “You're a… https://t.co/IKnDrq6N7U 1 hour ago