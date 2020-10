You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90



Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery - famous for being the first actor to play James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family has confirmed. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 03:05 Published 26 minutes ago Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News



Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:23 Published 56 minutes ago Sir Sean Connery, Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the big screen, dies aged 90



Sean Connery was often cited as the world's favourite James Bond, having played him in several films from the 1960s to the 1980s.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:30 Published 1 hour ago

Tweets about this