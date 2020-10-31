Global  
 

George Clooney & Rande Gerber Sent the Casamigos Halloween Truck Around L.A. & Lots of Stars Got In!

Just Jared Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
George Clooney and Rande Gerber‘s tequila brand Casamigos always throw an epic Halloween party every year, but they had to change things up this year due to the pandemic. The guys launched the Casamigos Halloween Truck, which made stops at the homes of their friends around Los Angeles to drop off essentials for everyone to [...]
