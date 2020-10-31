Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Evans Shows Off His Dog Dodger's Adorable Halloween Costume!

Just Jared Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Chris Evans is getting into the Halloween spirit with his adorable dog Dodger! The 39-year-old Captain America and Knives Out actor shared a photo of his pet pooch wearing a lion mane costume on Halloween. “Happy Halloween!! (He hated every second of it),” Chris captioned the pic of Dodger, who definitely did not look happy [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Puppy hilariously prances at the park in his Halloween costume

Puppy hilariously prances at the park in his Halloween costume 00:09

 How adorable is this puppy? Watch as the little guy prances in his new Halloween costume. So cute!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Adorable pooch dresses up as UPS delivery man to deliver smiles on Halloween [Video]

Adorable pooch dresses up as UPS delivery man to deliver smiles on Halloween

This was the adorable moment a poodle dressed up as a UPS delivery man to delivery smiles on Halloween.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
KCSO announces winners of Halloween costume contest [Video]

KCSO announces winners of Halloween costume contest

The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced the winners of their Halloween law enforcement-themed costume contest.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:02Published
Ashleigh Walters wins Halloween with her Zoom meeting costume [Video]

Ashleigh Walters wins Halloween with her Zoom meeting costume

Ashleigh Walters wins Halloween with her Zoom meeting costume.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this

ScoobyLady27

Edith Parra RT @JustJared: Chris Evans is showing off the adorable costume that his dog Dodger is wearing for Halloween! https://t.co/i6MUgR4CI2 9 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Chris Evans is showing off the adorable costume that his dog Dodger is wearing for Halloween! https://t.co/i6MUgR4CI2 43 minutes ago

CSchneiderCSA

Ҁ💀💀ק 'ςยгรє ๏Ŧ Շђє Ŧɭєรђ ђคภ∂' รςђภєเ∂єг 💀💀🖐 RT @instinctmag: Chris Evans Proudly Displays His Chest Ink While Lying With His Dog Dodger https://t.co/pYrMvVJbe2 #chrisevans #chrisevans… 3 days ago

instinctmag

Instinct Magazine Chris Evans Proudly Displays His Chest Ink While Lying With His Dog Dodger https://t.co/pYrMvVJbe2 #chrisevans… https://t.co/1xwjxk3qsC 4 days ago

TheDekeSquad83

Noelle 🍂🍁 {fan acc} 🍋 RT @moonIightevans: interviewer: *shows up at chris evans’ house* dodger: https://t.co/5HNbVCwxJO 1 week ago

moonIightevans

nicole 👻 interviewer: *shows up at chris evans’ house* dodger: https://t.co/5HNbVCwxJO 1 week ago