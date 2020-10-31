Global  
 

Tucker Carlson, Partisan Opinion Host, Rages at Reporters For Doing Their Job on Hunter Biden Story

Mediaite Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Tucker Carlson is leading the charge on the Hunter Biden story and getting great ratings along the way. But he's also driving great animus towards the media, despite ignoring journalistic standards.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: UPS Has Found Tucker Carlson's Missing Package

UPS Has Found Tucker Carlson's Missing Package 00:32

 UPS has found the set of documents that Tucker Carlson said had 'vanished' in transit. Carlson said the documents would be damaging to Joe Biden and his family. Carlson had told viewers the documents had disappeared but did not name the courier transporting them. UPS then confirmed to Business...

