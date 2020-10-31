Global  
 

Lizzo Dresses Up as the Fly on Mike Pence's Head for Halloween!

Just Jared Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Lizzo is dressing up as a viral meme for Halloween! On Friday (October 30) the 32-year-old “Good as Hell” singer took to her Instagram to show off her Halloween costume. For her costume, Lizzo dressed up as the fly that was stuck on Mike Pence‘s head during the Vice Presidential debate earlier this month. “FLYYYYY [...]
