Did you know the show The Mandalorian is filled with Secret Star Wars Easter Eggs? Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The Mandalorian enraptured audiences as well as critics across the globe with its exemplary storyline and groundbreaking visual effects. The Child, more popularly known as Baby Yoda, became an adorable new pop-culture icon and the series went on to bag seven Emmy Awards. Following its massive global success, the show is set to... 👓 View full article